There is certainly no shortage of beautiful places to go for a walk in the West Country regardless of the season. But with crisper weather on the way and golden leaves on the trees, Autumn is the perfect time of year to venture outside.

Whether you prefer a short ramble along the coastal path or a longer hike across a deserted moor, the region has so much to offer.

Here are just some of the best places to go for a walk according to people living in the West Country.

Watersmeet on Exmoor

There are several woodland walks available in the area along the East Lyn and Hoar Oak rivers as well as a section along the South West Coast Path. It is stunning all year round but at its best in the autumn as the trees are turning.

Sarah Coate described Watersmeet as "absolutely beautiful" while recommending it as an autumn walk on ITV News West Country's Facebook page.

Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Angie Weller

The arboretum in Gloucestershire is perhaps best known for its spectacular display of autumn colour. It is home to 2,500 different species from the far corners of the globe and five national tree collections. There is however a fee to enter the arboretum.

ITV News West Country reader Sharon Bera said: "I love all the beautiful colours of the trees in this magical season! Haven't been for many moons, but would love to go again at some point."

Sally Turner added: "Westonbirt Arboretum - stunning all year round."

Grand Western Canal in Devon

Walks along the canal are popular with locals. The route meanders for more than 11 miles through beautiful countryside and quiet villages between the market town of Tiverton and the hamlet of Lowdwells.

Lesley Caton told ITV News West Country it's "11 miles of beauty".

Bath Botanical Gardens

For a shorter walk, these gardens in Royal Victoria Park are open throughout the year.

There are several walkways which wind in and out of the planted areas first created in 1887.

Chesil Beach in Dorset

Credit: PA

For a beautiful coastal walk, this takes you along the iconic shingle beach which stretches 18 miles north-west from Portland to West Bay. It is one of Dorset's most well-known landmarks.

Seaton Seafront in Devon

Overlooking Lyme Bay and surrounded by beautiful countryside, Seaton Beach is a large pebble beach stretching over a mile long.

Alongside the beach is the esplanade that stretches alongside the coastline.

The South West Coast Path also runs alongside the beach. From there, visitors can walk to the nearby picturesque village of Beer.

Stourhead in Wiltshire

Autumn at Stourhead Credit: Dale Hodgetts

This National Trust site is made up of 2,500 acres of unspoilt countryside.

Stourhead’s unique collection of trees and plants really comes into its own in the autumn - making it the perfect time of year to visit.

Tracey Hobbs told ITV News West Country: "Stourhead gardens are breathtaking in the autumn!"

Castle Neroche in Somerset

The Blackdown Hills are well-known for their natural beauty all year round

Situated in the beautiful Blackdown Hills, which are a designated area of outstanding natural beauty, this spot used to be an Iron Age hillfort.

2,600 years ago Castle Neroche was used as a refuge for the surrounding farming communities during attacks from neighbouring tribes.

From the top of the hill there are spectacular views over the vale of Taunton towards the Quantock Hills and Exmoor.

Chew Valley Lake in Somerset

The Chew Valley Lake Trail is accessible for pedestrians and cyclists

There are lots of different walks to enjoy around this reservoir in the Chew Valley.

In May this year, a new 2.7km path around the lake was opened by Bath and North East Somerset Council, allowing more people to take in the sights.