The Christmas markets open across the South West this festive season

As the festive season approaches, many people are already looking forward to celebrating Christmas.

And if there's one thing that is sure to make you feel festive - it's browsing knick-knacks and gifts with some eggnog at a Christmas market.

Most Christmas markets across the South West were disrupted in 2021 because of the pandemic - but are back this year.

Truro

Truro Farmers Market, Lemon Quay - Wednesdays to Sundays from Dec 2nd to Dec 24th (9am-5pm most days and open until 9pm on Wednesdays)

Last year the market was cancelled because of Storm Barra. And it's not the first time the markets had to be cancelled by bad weather.

But organisers hope that 2022 will see a storm-free season for the market so it continues to open to visitors between Wednesdays and Sundays from the start of December right up to Christmas. It features traders selling all the traditional seasonal wares including food, mulled wine, trinkets, crafts, clothes, art, plants and gift ideas.

Expect anywhere between 50 and 100 traders attending on a revolving basis. Plus, there are traditionally musicians playing to the crowds and all sorts of street vendors along the way. Street food and drink stalls especially feature on Boscawen Street on Wednesday nights and on Saturdays.

Bristol

Broadmead - Nov 4th to Dec 23rd (10am-7pm). Food stalls will close at 10pm

Located in Bristol City Centre, this market will include over 40 stalls where traders will sell seasonal items, crafts and unique gifts.

Bristol's city centre will see the return of its Christmas market stalls Credit: BPM Media

Bath

City centre - Nov 24th to Dec 11th (Monday-Wednesday: 10am-7pm. Thursday-Saturday: 10am-8pm)

Bath Christmas Market is back this year in time to celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

More than 150 twinkling chalets will be set up around the city's streets with crafters from across the South West selling homeware, handmade jewellery, personalised presents and more.

Fowey

Various locations - Dec 2nd (5.30-8.30pm) Dec 3rd (10-5.30pm)Dec 4th (10-4pm)

There will be over 200 market stalls featuring a range of local traders showcasing their best Cornish food and drink products as well as crafts and gifts.

Expect live entertainment and music from choirs and local bands and artists. Visitors can also watch the Christmas light switch on, fireworks display and even meet Santa Clause!

Exeter

Exeter Cathedral - Nov 18th to Dec 18th (Monday- Wednesday 10am-7pm. Thursday-Saturday 10am-9pm Sunday 11am-5pm)

Devon’s biggest Christmas market is back with over a hundred festive chalets with global street food and themed bars as well as West Country produce. Browse hand-crafted gifts whilst watching live seasonal entertainment.Note: Entry into Exeter Cathedral will be free.

Exeter Cathedral will once again host the city's market

Plymouth

Piazza, City Centre - Dec 1st to Dec 18th (opening times yet to be confirmed)

Expect more than 50 traders from across the South West who will be selling their wares in traditional wooden cabins, festooned with fairy lights. Entertainment includes gospel choirs and vintage vocalists.

Pick up unique gifts for friends and family, with everything from handmade jewellery and artwork to sweet treats and liqueurs to choose from. Warm up with a mulled wine from the Bavarian Bar, tuck into festive food from one of the many street food stands and snap a festival selfie in front of the giant illuminated bauble.

Hestercombe

Hestercombe Gardens - Nov 18th to Nov 20th

The market will operate timed ticketed slots with member tickets costing £3, non-member tickets £5 and children (under 15) getting free admission. Those hoping to attend the market will need to book before going.

All tickets include complimentary gardens admission. You will only be able to access the gardens with this ticket from the start of your allocated timeslot onwards

Poundbury

Crown Square, Poundbury - Dec 3rd (10am-4pm)

Since 2015, organisers have been putting on the small independent Christmas market, with it growing each year. The market's main aim is to support small businesses across the southwest by showcasing local goods.