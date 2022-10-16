Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal after a man was raped in a Bristol park by a stranger.

The victim was walking in Broadmead at around 6:10-7am when he got talking to an unknown man on October 16 last year.

The man subsequently attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to the church.

The attack prompted a lengthy police investigation, with CCTV enquiries, media appeals and proactive patrols carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

A total of three men have been arrested in connection with the incident - two of which have been released under investigation while the third has been ruled out.

But one year on, detectives are now launching a fresh appeal for information about a man they want to speak to in connection with the 'appalling' attack.

Police want help identifying this man as part of their investigation into a rape in Castle Park Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

New CCTV footage shows the man wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms and white hat.

He is described as black or mixed race, about 5ft 8-10 ins, and slim. He is thought to be in his 20s or 30s and is said to have a deep voice.

'I still struggle to come to terms with what happened'

The victim, who must remain anonymous for legal reasons, said: "A year ago today, I was attacked and raped in Castle Park, having only moved to the city a few weeks prior.

"It's impossible to put into words the effect this attack had on me and I still struggle to come to terms with what happened to this day.

"I never want to see something like this happen to somebody else. Everyone has the right to feel safe.

"If anyone has any information at all, please come forward."

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who think they might be able to help in identifying this man Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Andrew Branch said the victim has been provided with access to "any support services he requires" and that this will continue.

“He has shown an incredible amount of courage throughout this police investigation and we are determined to do all we can to find the offender.”

'An appalling crime'

He added: “This was an appalling crime and we are focused on trying to identify the perpetrator so we can get the victim the justice he deserves.

“A lot of work has gone on over the past year, including a number of arrests, to do just that. Although we continue to keep an open mind, at this time we believe was an isolated incident and it has not been linked to any other crime."

"We remain hopeful there is someone out there who will be able to provide us with the vital piece of information we need in this investigation.

“It may be someone who at the time thought that detail was irrelevant, or it may be someone who didn’t feel comfortable coming forward last year.

"Whatever the reason, I would make a direct plea to anyone who may be able to help, to please call us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help the police identify the man seen in the CCTV footage is being asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221242253.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers, who will not ask for your name and can be contacted on 0800 555111.