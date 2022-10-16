New 'modernised' £2million fire station opens in Plymouth

A new £2.3 million fire station has been formally opened in Plymouth on Saturday (15 October).

The new facility in Plymstock was built on the site of the former station, and crews had to respond from different locations while the building was under construction.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue say the fire station can now better protect the new and growing communities of Sherford and Saltram Meadow, where new homes and schools are being built.

The building is designed to be energy efficient and has solar panels on the roof as well as a glazed front, so members of the public can see inside.

Group manager Simon Carey said: “We are delighted that our crews are now responding from a much improved, modern fire station. We’re really pleased with the facilities now available at Plymstock and I believe we now have one of the best fire stations in the Service.”

The station's commander Neil Willmott added: “The old one-bay station had become very worn out and had always been a challenge being spread out over three different buildings.

The new station was opened at a formal ceremony on Saturday Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

“The new two appliance bay structure will future-proof the station with the continued expansion of the local community. The improvement in facilities for our on-call crew will enable us to complete more training at the site without having to train at other locations.”

Speaking at the formal opening of the site, chief fire officer Lee Howell added that the new station is a "fit and modern and progressive building that's suitable for a fit and modern and progressive fire and rescue service."

"We're here to protect the public and this is a building that from which we can do that more effectively", he said.