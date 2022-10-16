Play Brightcove video

Around 30 businesses in Stroud have come together to offer 'safe spaces' following a number of sexual assaults in the town.

Shop owner Chrissie Lowery set up the scheme. She said her daughter had to take refuge in her craft shop after being followed.

She said: "It was really concerning she was really distressed - they were trying to engage her so she broke away and came to my shop.

"That was when I was like I really need to get this rolled out. Strangers have actually come in and hugged me to say thank you for doing this.

"So I think the Stroud community are very worried and concerned about their safety at the moment."

Pam Thom runs a pub in the town centre which is now taking part in the Safe Space scheme.

She said: "You always think it won't happen here, you see it on the telly but when it hits this close to home it makes people sit up and think we do need to do something.

"I think this will go a long way not to solve it but to give people somewhere to go."

According to figures from Gloucestershire Police, violence and sexual offences are the most commonly reported crimes in Stroud. 103 of them were reported in August 2022, the latest statistics from the force.

In comparison, there were 30 burglaries reported, 34 public order offences and 41 reports of anti-social behaviour.

Pam and Chrissie's businesses are offering safe spaces in Stroud

Hugh Phillimore runs the Subscription Rooms music venue, which has become a safe space.

He said: "You can come straight in here, there's box office staff, there's security staff, there's duty managers, there's all sorts of people that can be of help.

"I see it as part of our community role and I'm proud we are involved."

In July, Gloucestershire was given £2m of government money as part of their Safer Streets Fund. It was allocated to tackle antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls.

Siobhan Baillie, the Conservative MP for Stroud, said: "When somebody has been affected by crime it doesn't matter what all the numbers say it's absolutely devastating.

"What I think is really important and the feedback I have had from local people is to have those visible queues and clues to show that there is activity, so things like the signs in the shop to say this is a safe space."

An underpass has been cleared and painted as part of the campaign

The Safe Space campaign has also been working to reclaim spaces where sexual assaults including rape, have taken place.

Chrissie added: "This is the second location of a rape, there's been two in Stroud, along with exposures along the canal path.

"This was a very dark and horrid place, it was covered in a lot of foliage and we have cut it back, cleaned it up and painted it to look a lot nicer."