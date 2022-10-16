Thousands of runners have taken part in the 40th anniversary Bath Half Marathon.

The event claims to be the largest charity fundraiser in the South West - with an average of two million pounds being raised every year.

The 2021 event was cancelled because of lockdown, and the race was postponed from March this year.

Race director Andrew Taylor said: "It's the largest community and sporting event in this local authority area. And for 40 years now it's been it's been in the calendar. It's just part of the calendar."

A charity runner Credit: BATHHALFCHARITY_ITV_16102022

60 percent of runners are from the Bath or Bristol postcodes and so far this year, runners have raised one and a half million pounds for various good causes.

Once runners began the race in three separate waves, it was only a short while before the first competitors reached the finish line.

The man's race was won by Kadar Omar in 1:05:03, while Atsede Gidey became the winner of the women's race, completing the course in 1:11:53.

The Men's Race top three Credit: BATHMENWINNERS_BATHHALF_16102022

Crowds lined much of the route and those taking part said they felt the city was behind them.

"There were no places where there wasn't support. Everyone was out in force and cheering everyone on," said Women's race runner-up Jessica Craig.

Women's top three Credit: BATHHALFWOMENSWINNERS_BATHHALF_16102022

Speaking about the race returning to the city after two years off, race director Andrew Taylor said that the Bath Half Marathon is quite unique for the southwest.

"There aren't many races that are actually city centre," he said.

"A lot of them might start or finish on the edges of the city and and go out into the countryside. This threads right through the city centre.

"Georgian Bath, the backdrop is amazing," Andrew added.