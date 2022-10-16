Ukrainian refugees gather in Bristol for anti-war demonstration

Refugees from Ukraine gathered in Bristol to protest against Russia's invasion of their country.

Dozens of Ukrainians - as well as families housing refugees who have fled the war-torn country - gathered on College Green on Sunday (16 October).

The peaceful demonstration was held to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict and demand more support.

Children and adults attended the rally on College Green in Bristol

Organiser of the march, Anastasiya Olesksiyenko, said: "People in the streets wave at us, say 'thank you' [and] honk their cars.

"And if you think about it, what does it do? Well, it makes people think that the situation is ongoing. If you don't see it in the news, it's still happening.

Speaking about the war, she added: "I am saddened but what can I do? I don't give in to that sadness.

"I act, I volunteer, and this is the best thing I can do in light of my other duties here as a resident of the UK."

Anastasiya said those attending had three demands.

Dozens of people turned out in Bristol to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The first is for Ukraine to be given access to more weapons, including long-range ATACMS missiles, which the US own. These would be used to "get an advantage and re-gain Crimea".

"Ukraine does not have and has never had any intent to use weapons beyond its goal to defend itself," Anastasiya added.

Secondly, the protesters said they wanted Russia to face "maximum sanctions", including an embargo on the country's exports of oil and gas and imports of metals.

The protestors said they had a list of three demands, which they hope the UK will listen to

Thirdly, they called for Russia to be expelled from the UN Security Council.

Event organisers said they hoped their voice had been heard by the city and the wider country.

They said more demonstrations will follow, especially to ensure the Homes for Ukrainians scheme is not quietly phased out, which is a concern shared by the Refugee Council.