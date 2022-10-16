Tributes have been paid to radio presenter, journalist and proud Plymothian Gordon Sparks after he died.

The former BBC Radio Devon breakfast host had been undergoing treatment for cancer, and tweeted earlier this week to say he might soon be transferred to a hospice.

His death has prompted a wave of tributes on social media from followers, listeners and fans of Plymouth Argyle - who Gordon commentated on for more than 30 years.

Such was his close association with the club and its fanbase, Argyle named their newly-opened Press Box after him in August - and supporters sang their support for him during their recent away win against Milton Keynes Dons.

‘A voice of sport’

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies described Gordon as the “voice of sport” in Plymouth.

“Sad to hear the news of the passing of Gordon Sparks, a voice of sport in Plymouth for decades and a friend,” she wrote on social media.

Chris Errington, who covers Argyle for the Plymouth Herald newspaper and used to co-commentate alongside Gordon, said: “Proud to have been the Ernie Wise to Gordon Sparks’ Eric Morecambe during our days commentating on Argyle for Radio Devon.

“We had such laughs together. So many happy memories. My thoughts are with Heather, Kirsty, Holly and all his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Two of the city’s MPs also shared their condolences. Luke Pollard described Gordon as a “legend” and a “hero” while Johnny Mercer said he was “a voice that spoke for the city”.

Argyle fan and Bastille drummer Chris Wood tweeted: “RIP to Gordon Sparks. He’ll forever be an enormous part of the Argyle story and was the voice that pulled us all closer to home over the airwaves for years.

“A lovelier man you couldn’t find and an irreplaceable talent. All the love to Heather and family. Absolutely gutted."

Gordon - who was affectionately known as ‘Sparksy’ - started his long association with Argyle by attending games with his father.

He started his broadcasting career at Hospital Radio and made his commentary debut in 1984, when Argyle lost the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Watford at Villa Park.

Earlier in the week, Gordon told fans his tumour has gotten "slightly bigger" and his lungs were not responding to antibiotics.

He also said he would be transferred to St Luke's Hospice.

Gordon previously fought testicular cancer 17 years prior, the first time he was diagnosed with cancer.

He praised the care he had received from University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.