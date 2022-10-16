Skip to content

When and where you can attend carnival in Devon and Somerset this autumn

Somerset's famous carnivals are back in full swing following many cancellations in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some carnivals have already held events in Sidmouth, Wellington and Frome but many more will be hitting towns in October before the world famous 'Guy Fawkes' circuits in November.

Here is the list of carnivals in East Devon and Somerset that have been confirmed:

East Devon Carnival dates

  • Honiton - 22nd Oct

  • Ottery St. Mary - 29th Oct

  • Honiton Christmas Carnival - 3rd Dec

Plus, for the first time, Exeter is hosting a Christmas Carnival on Saturday 26 November, which will feature an illuminated parade.

Somerset Carnival dates

  • Trowbridge - 22nd Oct

  • Salisbury - 21st Oct

  • Warminster - 29th Oct

  • Bridgwater - 5th Nov

  • Highbridge & Burnham-on-Sea - 7th Nov

  • North Petherton - 9th Nov

  • Midsomer Norton - - 11th Nov

  • Weston-super-Mare - 11th Nov

  • Shepton Mallet - 13th Nov

  • Wells - 15th Nov

  • Glastonbury - 16th Nov