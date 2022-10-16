When and where you can attend carnival in Devon and Somerset this autumn
Somerset's famous carnivals are back in full swing following many cancellations in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some carnivals have already held events in Sidmouth, Wellington and Frome but many more will be hitting towns in October before the world famous 'Guy Fawkes' circuits in November.
Here is the list of carnivals in East Devon and Somerset that have been confirmed:
East Devon Carnival dates
Honiton - 22nd Oct
Ottery St. Mary - 29th Oct
Honiton Christmas Carnival - 3rd Dec
Plus, for the first time, Exeter is hosting a Christmas Carnival on Saturday 26 November, which will feature an illuminated parade.
Somerset Carnival dates
Trowbridge - 22nd Oct
Salisbury - 21st Oct
Warminster - 29th Oct
Bridgwater - 5th Nov
Highbridge & Burnham-on-Sea - 7th Nov
North Petherton - 9th Nov
Midsomer Norton - - 11th Nov
Weston-super-Mare - 11th Nov
Shepton Mallet - 13th Nov
Wells - 15th Nov
Glastonbury - 16th Nov