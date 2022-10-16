Somerset's famous carnivals are back in full swing following many cancellations in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some carnivals have already held events in Sidmouth, Wellington and Frome but many more will be hitting towns in October before the world famous 'Guy Fawkes' circuits in November.

Here is the list of carnivals in East Devon and Somerset that have been confirmed:

East Devon Carnival dates

Honiton - 22nd Oct

Ottery St. Mary - 29th Oct

Honiton Christmas Carnival - 3rd Dec

Plus, for the first time, Exeter is hosting a Christmas Carnival on Saturday 26 November, which will feature an illuminated parade.

Somerset Carnival dates