The family of a man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to a "beloved" son and brother.

Martin Fletcher, 48, from Plymouth, died at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the morning of Friday 7 October.

In the tribute, his family said: “Following a tragic incident, we are devastated to announce the loss of Martin, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He was a wonderful person and has left a huge hole in all our lives.”

Devon & Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of the crash on Soper's Hill in Tamerton Foliot.

The crash involved a yellow DAF rigid tanker, a silver Nissan Qashqai and a black Mazda 6.

The road was closed in both directions as officers examined the scene, before reopening at about 8pm that evening.

Police are still working to establish what caused the crash, and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch by by calling 101 quoting log 129 of 7/10/22.