American rapper Eminem is in "advanced talks" about headlining Glastonbury Festival 2023, it's been rumoured.

If proved to be true, it would be the first time the hip-hop artist has headlined the festival.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks.

“His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.

“Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.

“There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music.

“It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival. The organisers think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving", they added.

The festival will return to Somerset's Worthy Farm from June 21 to 25 next year.

Other big acts rumoured for this year's Glastonbury Festival include Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on sale in the first week of November via Seetickets.

Prices for the tickets were confirmed yesterday (17 October), increasing by 26% since 2019.