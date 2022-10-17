Hundreds of people in East Devon have been given more than 60,000 free meals in the past year.

The purpose of the project is to reduce food waste and make shopping bills cheaper for families.

East Devon District Council partnered with FareShare last year, and since then eight foodbanks have been launched.

Food is brought from Bristol into Honiton which is then shared with food providers around the area - in total 62,715 meals have been given out so far.

In East Devon, more than three tonnes of food went directly to Honiton and Axminster tenants over the last 12 months.

The authority said this saved 1.2 tonnes of carbon emissions, as the food would have gone to waste and ended up in a landfill.

The FareShare warehouse in Bristol.

The council first met with FareShare to discuss the project more than three years ago.

A spokesman said the project had helped to save thousands of pounds for organisations helping people struggling to afford the basics in the district.

Councillor Dan Ledger, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: "These food providers alongside our community development worker, Victoria Robinson, deliver an amazing service to the residents across East Devon.

"I really can't applaud and thank them enough for their continued support to their communities.

"The groups are victims of their own success though.

"Food waste is down dramatically and FareShare have highlighted they may struggle with demand over the next 12 months."