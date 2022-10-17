Glastonbury Festival tickets will go on sale in less than three weeks - with the price now confirmed by organisers.

Tickets to next year's festival will set people back £335 per person plus a £5 booking fee, it was confirmed today (17 October).

The last time tickets went on general sale was in 2019 when they cost £265 + a £5 booking fee. The festival then got cancelled for two years running.

The rise from £265 to £335 is a 26% increase.

Coach ticket fares have also been released, with return fares ranging from £41 to £148 depending on the location.

When do tickets to Glastonbury go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on sale in the first week of November via Seetickets.

Coach ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 3 November with general sale happening at 9am on Sunday 6 November.

People have been quick to react to the price rise online, with some saying it will price people out of the festival.

But others have argued for the amount on offer at the five-day event, the tickets are still good value for money.