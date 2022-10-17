More than 1,700 people have been fined over the past two years for fly-tipping and littering in Gloucester.

A total of £83,260 has been paid in fixed penalty notices, according to the city council's latest figures.

Where fines were not paid, 224 prosecutions were made.

The fines were issued by the council's Enviro-crime team, launched in 2021 to help combat environmental offences.

Last year, the council collected 133 tonnes of fly-tipped waste and receives around 350 complaints about rubbish annually.

The council’s own Enviro-crime team responds to any reports of fly-tipping.

In addition, the team carries out preventative engagement work and has been successfully engaging with residents in Barton and Tredworth to help reduce waste related issues.

The team has worked with around 2,000 households to let them know more about recycling and how to dispose of their waste correctly as well as issuing fines where problems have persisted.

It has secured six extra CCTV cameras to add to the three already in operation, to be used in hotspot areas around the city to catch fly-tippers.

Councillor Richard Cook, leader of the council, said: “Offences such as fly-tipping and littering are a blight on people’s lives and harm the appearance of our communities.

"This is one of our key priorities and we hope the work that we are doing sends out a clear message that action will be taken against those responsible, including going to court if fines are unpaid.”