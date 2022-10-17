London trio who sold heroin and cocaine in Dorset jailed

Four people who were part of a county lines drug dealing operation have been sentenced for conspiring to sell cocaine and heroin in Weymouth.

The gang were caught after Dorset Police found a phone number being used to deal drugs in the seaside town.

Three of them have now been jailed while the fourth was handed a suspended sentence for his role in the county lines operation.

James Muir, 38, was the first of the group to be arrested after he was seen dealing drugs in The Marsh in August 2018. When he was detained, police found wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession.

Jodie Harris, 28, was then arrested in October 2018 after being spotted getting out of a taxi in the town with a suitcase. Police found what they described as a "large quantity" of cocaine and heroin inside the suitcase.

Further investigations then led detectives to a property in London in November 2018 where 32-year-old Amir Ebrahimi and 26-year-old Tony Riordan were found inside.

Ebrahimi had a phone in his possession which was later found to have matched the number linked to drug deals in Weymouth.

The four all pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and were sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday 14 October.

Ebrahimi, who is from London, was jailed for eight years and two months while Riordan, from London, was jailed for seven years and six months. Harris, who is also from London, was jailed for six years and two months.

Muir, of Abertillery in Wales, was handed a suspended two-year prison sentence and was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Following the hearing, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset David Sidwick said: “My thanks go to all the officers and staff involved in bringing this case to court.

"I’m delighted to see Dorset Police continuing to smash county lines drugs networks and break organised crime groups.

"I have made no secret that I want tough enforcement action taken when it comes to dealing with county lines and drug trafficking and Dorset now has its own dedicated and proactive Operation Viper which will target those who come to our county to deal drugs.

“Today, three more drug dealers are behind bars and I hope that their sentences serve as a warning to other criminals who think they can pedal their disgusting trade in our county.”