OnlyFans model 'thrust knife at boyfriend's chest' in fatal attack, court told

A woman who thrust a knife into her boyfriend's chest has told a court she "didn't want to hurt him".

OnlyFans model Abigail White is on trial for the murder of 22-year-old Bradley Lewis.

She stabbed the father-of-four once in the chest on the evening of March 25 this year, just hours after he told her he did not want to be with her anymore.

White initially claimed Mr Lewis had stabbed himself but later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. The 24-year-old, of Chipperfield Drive in Kingswood, denies murder and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The stabbing happened minutes after the couple had returned from a pub where White had got into an argument with Bradley and another man - pouring drinks over them.

During cross-examination today, White told the court the argument she felt "let down" that Mr Lewis had not stood up for her during the argument.

Bradley Lewis died from a single stab wound to the chest Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

"He had his back to me quite a lot," she said. "I was expressing how I felt. He said I was over-exaggerating.

"I know now my actions weren’t good."

White said they were arguing in between the hallway and the living room of her home in Kingswood.

Prosecuting, Anna Vigars KC, told the court White went into the kitchen to get a knife.

"No," White replied. "I walked in there and it was on the side."

When Ms Vigars asked if the knife was in the drawer, White replied: "No, it was on the side."

When asked why she picked up the knife, she said she "wanted to scare" Mr Lewis.

When asked if she deliberately picked it up, she replied "yes".

Ms Vigars said: "You armed yourself at that stage."

"Yeah," White replied.

"Then you went back into the hall," Ms Vigars said.

"Yeah," White said.

Bradley Lewis was a father of four Credit: BPM Media

Ms Vigars said: "You went to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest."

White said: "I didn’t realise I’d done that till after."

Ms Vigars said: "You agree you thrust the knife at his chest."

"Yeah," White replied.

When asked if she was angry, White said she was "more upset".

Ms Vigars said: "I absolutely accept that you regret that he’s died. But at the moment you stabbed him, you meant to hurt him."

Crying as she replied, White said: "No I didn't."

When asked if she intended to hurt or kill him, she replied "no".

Ms Vigars asked: "Why did you stab him in the chest and not the arm?"

White said: "I don’t know. It was over before I thought."

When questioned about why she lied to people in the hospital, saying Mr Lewis injured himself, White told the court she regrets doing so.

"I was worried about what was going to happen to all of us," she said.

She said she picked up the knife because she was "angry and upset" but "didn't want to hurt him".

She said she "didn't make the decision to" stab him.

The trial continues.