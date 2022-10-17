Play Brightcove video

The parents of a talented and popular rapper from Bristol who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival have urged people who know anything about the incident to speak to police.

Takayo Nembhard's mother Sandra addressed hundreds of people at his funeral at Elim Church in St Pauls on Friday 14 October saying "let's get justice".

The 21-year-old was attacked on Ladbroke Gove on Monday 29 August. Mr Nembhard had travelled from Bristol with his sister to attend the carnival. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8pm but he died at hospital.

Mr Nembhard, known by his artist name as TKORSTRETCH, had recently been offered a record deal by a major label. His manager Chris Patrick said "the kid was going to be a star".

Credit: Family

"He was an immense talent and it is an absolute loss for me personally," he added.

"I'm actually stuck for words. He was just 21. He was still a baby. For his life to be cut short like this. It's up there with one of the most tragic stories I will have to tell moving forward."

Mr Nembhard was also a talented footballer, only turning to music after he sustained a serious injury. He played in the academy for Bristol Rovers as a striker for a decade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in St Pauls during his funeral to pay tribute to the "charismatic and charming" young man.

Mr Nembhard leaves behind his pregnant girlfriend, Oshian Edwards, who pledged at the funeral to "make sure my son knows who his dad is".

His parents, Sandra and Vincent, told ITV News West Country they are "so, so proud" of what Takayo had achieved. They have thanked his friends for the outpouring of love for their son.

Sandra said: "He was full of energy, fun, loving - he had a caring side. He was a man of principal. He stood up for his rights and the rights of others. The people who knew him were lucky to know him.

"In our house it was just noisy all the time. He was so full of energy. Lots of sleepless nights. It was all worth it because he almost got there. We are really proud of him."

Vincent said: "The amount of love people have shown us has been immense. We would have fallen away without it. It has helped keep us strong.

"It's hard because me and him were very close. We were like good friends. We could chat for hours. I was behind him in everything - his football, his music. Sometimes when I think back I break down, but then I think about the good things as well and that helps lift me."