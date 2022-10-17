Play Brightcove video

Watch viewer's footage of the fire in St Jude's

A fire broke out in a historic building in Bristol yesterday evening (October 16).

Thick smoke was seen billowing above a row of buildings on Pennywell road in St Jude's. Neighbours reported a large convoy of emergency services arriving at the scene shortly before 6pm.

Around 30 firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, Temple, Southmead, Hicks Gate, Bedminster, Kingswood and Patchway, arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze - with six fire engines and a turntable ladder.

By 8pm, neighbours said that the emergency response was 'winding down'.

The fire service has confirmed that the cause was accidental ignition, caused by an electrical fault.

The five-story building has a number of offices and work units inside. No-one was injured but a 'couple of people self-rescued'.

Duty group manager Dave Hodges said: "When fire crews turned up they could see smoke issuing from the building, and committed firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. We also deployed the turntable ladder for rapid attack.

"Crews searched the premises and clarified that all persons were accounted for and there was no one left in there, although there were a couple of people who self-rescued when we turned up."