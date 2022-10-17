The boss of Stagecoach South West says the reliability of buses in Exeter has improved after months of criticism.

Mike Watson, managing director of Stagecoach South West, made the claims when he appeared before Exeter’s highways and traffic orders committee on Friday 14 October.

Earlier this year the committee called the city’s bus service ‘not fit for purpose'.

Stagecoach has been summoned to a public inquiry later in the month which will decide whether action should be taken against the company following a number of complaints from users.

Last month, the company announced it would cut and reduce a number of services across Devon due to staff shortages.

The operator has blamed staff shortages, including a struggle to fill vacancies, and a drop in passenger numbers compared to before the pandemic, leading to a number of timetable alterations.

But Mr Watson claims the amount of ‘lost mileage’ on the Exeter bus network has now fallen to three per cent, after previously being nine per cent a year ago – “a much-improved situation,” according to the CEO.

He told the meeting: “I think it’s improved, but because obviously everyone wants the reliability to go back to where it was pre-pandemic, there’s a lot of people that are tired with it.”

Mr Watson added that further service changes coming into force from Sunday 30 October will mean “we eliminate our lost mileage.”

But the changes have been criticised by many, with some routes and services being cut entirely, although the frequency of selected routes will go up. Stagecoach has said the changes are necessary to focus resources on the highest demand.

“At that point, whilst we won’t be fully staffed, we will be in a position where we will be covering all of our work,” Mr Watson added. “So, the first time for 18 months, we will actually be covering all of our mileage.”

An ‘enhanced partnership’ is being set up in the coming weeks so that Devon County Council and bus operators can improve services, and the Stagecoach chief says he will be focussing on “growth and how we get people back on the bus network.”

Details of all the bus timetable changes from Sunday 30 October can be found on the Travel Devon website.

Credit: Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporting Service