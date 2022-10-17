Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Tributes have been paid to Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks who has died at the age of 61.

Known to the people of Plymouth as 'Sparksie', Gordon was the voice of Argyle radio commentary for 32 years.

The former BBC Radio Devon breakfast host had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He was being treated at St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth until he died, with news of his passing death sparking an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and Argyle fans.

Kevin Nancekivell, First Team Coach for Plymouth Argyle said: "He was Plymouth Argyle through and through.

"But he was more than that. He touched on everybody through his radio career.

"He was proud to be a West Country man and a Plymouth one at that."

In September Gordon was able to make one final visit to Home Park to watch the team play - where they won to go top of the league.

A month earlier the club had even renamed the press box in the stadium after the commentator in what is now a fitting tribute to the man regularly seen and heard at Home Park.

Today (17 October) flags around the stadium were lowered to half mast in tribute to the Plymothian.