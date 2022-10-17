When Sabet met Eli-Louise: Get to know ITV News West Country’s new presenter

Play Brightcove video

Watch Sabet and Eli-Louise in conversation at one of Sabet's favourite beauty spots near his home.

ITV News West Country's new presenter, Sabet Choudhury, joined Eli-Louise Wringe for a walk at his favourite beauty spot in the region, ahead of his first programme.

The pair walked through Haresfield Beacon & Standish Wood in Gloucestershire, where they discussed his life, career and favourite stories he's covered during his time as a journalist.

They were joined by Sabet's dog, called Cheese - named after the famous West Country activity, cheese rolling, which Sabet himself has tried.

He grew up in Stroud, Gloucestershire, but has links to other parts of the South West, including Cornwall, where his career began.

He studied newspaper journalism at the Camborne College of Mining, then worked as a newspaper journalist for the Falmouth Packet.

Sabet then worked for BBC Points West for 17 years as a reporter and presenter.

It is Sabet's first programme as presenter at ITV News West Country tonight (17 October).

Speaking about his new role, Sabet said: “It’s a huge honour to join and learn from such a talented and professional team at ITV News West Country.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the programme for many years and it’s a privilege to now be one of the main presenters.

"The West Country is steeped in history, heritage and a sense of community, all of which I want to explore in my new role", he added.