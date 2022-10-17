Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV footage released by police

A woman has been followed out of a nightclub and physically assaulted before being taken to a flat in north Bristol in a taxi where she was raped.

Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify following what they describe as a "rare attack" in the city.

Detectives say the woman, who is in her 20s, was followed out of a bar in the Clifton area during the early hours of Sunday 17 July before she was physically assaulted in Brandon Hill Park.

The victim was then taken in a taxi to a flat in north Bristol and raped.

She was able to flee the property without alerting her attacker before being picked up by a taxi somewhere in the area between Henbury Court and Station Road.

The attacker is described as being in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

Detective Inspector Andy Fox said: "Attacks of this nature are rare but when they do happen we are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the offender and obtain justice for the victim.

"We also strive to provide victims with all the support they may need after experiencing such a traumatic ordeal.

"We are in regular contact with the woman who was attacked in this case and providing her with updates on our investigation."

DI Fox added: "One of the lines of enquiry we’re currently pursuing involves speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we’re releasing.

"We believe the man might have information which could help us and we need the public’s help to identify him.

"We’re also keen to hear from anyone in the Henbury Court area where the victim was picked up by a taxi who may have doorbell footage or CCTV of her as it might help us locate the flat she was attacked in."

If you recognise the man contact police by calling 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222173774.