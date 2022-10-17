Woman sexually assaulted outside Bristol shop - police appeal launched

A woman has been sexually assaulted outside a shop in Bristol city centre, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (17 October) released an image of a man they want to speak to following the incident on Saturday 24 September.

They say the woman was sexually assaulted by touching outside a store in Nelson Street at around 1.30pm that day.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim is being supported as we continue to investigate and is being provided with access to any help needed.

"The person we hope to identify is described as male, in his late-teens or early-20s and about 5ft 8ins. He is pictured wearing a grey hooded top underneath a black gillet, tracksuit bottoms and trainers."

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who recognises the individual to call 101 and quote reference number 5222231892.