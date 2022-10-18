Arrest after lone women approached and asked to expose themselves

A man has been arrested after six women were approached by a man and handed a note asking them to indecently expose themselves.

Gloucestershire Police set up patrols on the canal path in Quedgeley on Monday 17 October after a series of incidents were reported.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of public order offences in connection with the incidents.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were searching the canal path between Gloucester and Stroud after six reports from women who had been approached by a man.

"It was reported that after approaching them he showed them a note on a notepad which asked them to indecently expose themselves.

"Police received a report this afternoon that a man had been seen earlier today in Edge and was naked from the waist down.

"Officers attended and a man, who is of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and public order offences. He remains in police custody."

Police would still like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man on the canal yesterday and who has not already come forward.

If you were also approached by this man, or have any other information which could assist police, you can submit it online, quoting incident 244 of 17 October or call 101.