Biggest cruise ship to visit Plymouth docks in city

The largest cruise ship to anchor in Plymouth has arrived in the city.

MS Rotterdam arrived early this morning (Tuesday October 18) as part of a celebration voyage - marking 150 years since the original SS Rotterdam also stopped at Plymouth on its way to New York.

The current MS Rotterdam can carry up to 3218 passengers with a crew of 1025. She has 13 passenger decks and 1340 cabins and suites. Around 2000 guests will be on board next week.

The Holland America Line’s inaugural passenger liner, SS Rotterdam, called at Britain’s Ocean City in 1872 en route from Rotterdam, Holland to New York.

MS Rotterdam with the Brittany Ferry crossing it Credit: ITV

That maiden voyage saw the ship pick up additional passengers and mail at Plymouth before setting sail across the Atlantic.

Now the line’s latest vessel to bear the Rotterdam name is returning a century and a half later when a special event, attended by local dignitaries and travel trade representative, will be held on board to celebrate the occasion.

The visit by the 300 meter vessel is part of a 12-day transatlantic cruise recreating the SS Rotterdam’s first voyage. The original trip departed from Rotterdam on Oct 15, called at Le Havre for Paris on Oct 17, and then went on to Plymouth.

Now the ship has left Plymouth, it will spend a week crossing the Atlantic, arriving in New York on Oct 26.