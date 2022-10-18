The family of an 18-year-old man who died in a collision last month have released a tribute to their deeply loved "rugby lad", who "made his mark on and off the field".

Alex Roberts died in a collision on the A40 Golden Valley Bypass between Gloucester and Cheltenham on Friday 30 September.

His family have now released a heartfelt tribute to the young sportsman.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Alex Roberts on 30 September 2022.

"Alex was a much-loved Longlevens rugby lad who made his mark on and off the field - a true gentleman who always had a kind word and a helping hand.

"He made friends wherever he went, and touched the lives of so many people.

Alex Roberts Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

"Alex attended Longlevens primary school and then went on to Churchdown secondary school, growing into an outgoing and confident young man.

"He recently began an apprenticeship with Clarkson and Evans, which he embraced with positivity and a keenness to learn.

"Outside of work Alex enjoyed spending his time socialising, playing rugby, being with his family, friends, and his partner Kirsty along with her son - who Alex doted on.

"Alex also contributed to raising awareness of knife crime within the local community by supporting the ambulance service with simulation scenarios.

"He made such an impact on everyone he encountered, making people smile with his charm, wit and cheeky remarks.

"A competitive sportsman with brilliant camaraderie made him an excellent team player within the Longlevens RFC.

"Alex tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision leaving an unimaginable void that can never be filled. Alex was a deeply loved son, little brother, grandson, nephew and partner.

"There are no words to describe the loss his loved ones feel, he will be missed always and loved forever."