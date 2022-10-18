One of the lead detectives investigating the Bristol riot has issued a fresh appeal to identify 22 people police believe were involved.

Detective Inspector Peter Walker appeared on BBC Crimewatch Live calling for people to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team if they can identify any of the remaining people Avon and Somerset Police are still looking for.

DI Walker said: “Over the past 17 months, we’ve received information about the identities of several people on the gallery and new images have also been added to it as the investigation has progressed.

“There are currently images of 22 people who we still need to trace and we continue to ask the public to contact us if they know who any of them are.”

The gallery published by Avon and Somerset Police Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The inquiry into the riot is one of the largest ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police with thousands of hours of digital footage reviewed and 86 arrests made.

Of these, 47 people have been charged with offences including criminal damage, affray, violent disorder and riot with 20 of these jailed for a combined total of 75 years and 11 months.

DI Walker added: “Several police vehicles were damaged and set on fire, officers were assaulted and one of our neighbourhood police stations was vandalised.

“Many have already been held accountable for their actions on that shameful night and we won’t stop trying to find all those who took part.

“The majority of the images on our website are very clear and I’ve no doubt there are people who will recognise those pictured.

Bristol riots gallery Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“We believe those on our gallery have information which could help our inquiry and I’d urge anyone who knows who any of them are to help us by contacting us online or via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Wanton violence and damage is never acceptable and we will not tolerate it. The events of 21 March last year are a stain on the city of Bristol and it’s only right those who carried out those criminal acts face the consequences of their actions.”

If you can identify any of the people, phone 101 and tell the call handler you're phoning in relation to Operation Harley, providing them with the letter associated with the person/people.

The police are reminding all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.