Grosvenor Hotel Bristol: Fire service issue statement as blaze continues

People are being urged to avoid part of Bristol city centre due to an ongoing fire at a derelict hotel.

The Grosvenor Hotel has been on fire since just before 10pm on Tuesday 18 October.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene alongside Avon and Somerset Police. Temple Way is closed in both directions between Redcliffe Way and Victoria Street.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

The fire service's statement in full

A spokesperson for the first service said: "Our control room received a call at 9.59pm regarding an incident on Victoria Street in Bristol city centre and have taken a large volume of calls since.

"On arrival, crews from Temple, Bedminster, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Patchway, Avonmouth, Bath and Weston-Super-Mare found a fire on the ground floor of a derelict building and are working to tackle the blaze.

Temple Gate remains closed as firefighters tackle the blaze Credit: ITV

"There were fortunately no casualties. A number of people were safely evacuated from a neighbouring building.

"We advise people to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing."