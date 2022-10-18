A large fire has broken out at the site of a derelict hotel in Bristol city centre.

The Grosvenor Hotel is still alight, with thick black smoke rising above it.

Firefighters and police are at the scene, with a large cordon in place.

A significant section of Temple Gate is closed.

The Grosvenor Hotel has been derelict for decades, with years of debate and discussion over what should happen to it.

An Avon Fire Service spokesperson warned people to stay away from the area.

" We are currently responding to a fire on Victoria Street in Bristol city centre," they said.

"Our control team received their first call at 9.58pm and have taken a large volume of 999 calls since.

"Please avoid the area as our crews work, and be assured we are on the scene."