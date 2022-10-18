A man has been arrested after reportedly biting off part of a woman's finger during a fight in a Gloucester pub.

Police are now urging any witnesses to the incident at Northend Vaults on Northgate Street on Saturday 15 October at around 7.50pm to come forward.

The injured woman in her 50s from Gloucester has since had surgery.

She was injured after an altercation broke out in the rear outdoor area of the pub.

Police said it started with a verbal disagreement between two separate groups, before escalating into a physical fight.

A man in his 50s from Gloucester also sustained facial injuries in the incident, but did not require medical treatment.

A 24-year-old man from Bristol was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

He was subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.

It is believed some people who were there were from Bristol for the rugby match at Kingsholm Stadium between Gloucester Rugby and Bristol Bears, and police are keen to hear from them too.

You can provide information to officers online by completing this form and quoting incident 454 of 15 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...