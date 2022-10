People are being urged to close their doors and windows due to a fire at a recycling centre in North Somerset.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service says crews from Nailsea, Bedminster, Yatton and Paulton are at Backwell Recycling Centre.

"Please avoid the area as our crews work, and be assured we are on the scene," a spokesperson said.

"We advise local residents to keep their windows closed."

More to follow.