Police are searching for a man who has reportedly been approaching women and making sexual propositions in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is searching the canal path near Quedgeley for the man who is described as black, 5 ft 6in in height, in his 30s and wearing a black hooded top and jogging bottoms.

The first incident happened at around 1:15pm yesterday (October 17) close to Severn Vale Drive.

He approached a woman who was out alone walking her dog. He then handed the woman a note asking her to expose herself.

He later approached four other women and acted in the same manner.

Police are appealing for anybody who many have seen this man to contact them immediately.

His mouth was covered with a balaclava, he was wearing glasses and was carrying a notebook.

The police advises anyone who sees the man not to approach him but to call them on 999 and quote the incident 244 of 17 October.