A road worker has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the A417.

Workers were in the process of closing a lane near Cirencester last night (Tuesday 17 October) when a car approaching them failed to stop and hit two men.

The injured men, one aged in his 20s and one in his 30s, were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.

One of the men remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car involved, a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to the southbound carriageway - between the Duntisbourne Abbots and Quarry junctions - at around 9pm.

The car involved, a grey Chevrolet Orlando, also collided with two stationary and empty vehicles during the incident.

The road was closed for a number of hours while enquiries took place and has since reopened.

The motorist in the Chevrolet was travelling southbound towards Swindon at the time of the collision and officers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was dashcam footage which they feel may be relevant.

Information can be provided online and people should quote incident 509 of 17 October. You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number.