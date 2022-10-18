Play Brightcove video

Watch Simon Smith's footage of Bluefin Tuna in Cornwall

A builder has captured footage of tuna fish in a feeding frenzy off the coast of Cornwall.

Simon Smith said he knew tuna had been spotted near St Ives so went out to see if he could use a drone to get them on camera.

"I spotted the tuna about half a mile off The Island in St Ives," he said.

"When I'm flying my drone, I'm always looking for something out of the ordinary but to capture this moment was quite unique."

In the video, you can see the bluefin tuna breaching the surface and leaping several feet in the air as they corral and hunt shoals of mackerel and garfish.

Simon said: "It was a hobby at first, but I love the technology.

Bluefin Tuna are endangered and were absent from Cornish waters for more than a century Credit: Tristan Easterbrook

"It has improved so much so you don't need to be too close to film stuff like this - my drone must have been about 10m up in the air above the water at the time.

"I love the fact that within minutes of getting your drone up you can be so close to the action."

Fisherman Tristan Easterbrook also managed to capture images of tuna breaching the surface near St Michael's Mount.

The 39-year-old dad-of-three said: “There was a huge shoal of garfish coming to the surface skimming over the top of the water.

Bluefin tuna have also been spotted soaring out of the water in front of St Michael's Mount Credit: Tristan Easterbrook

"Most people think bluefin tuna chase mackerel but they certainly go after garfish too.

"There must have been hundreds of garfish skimming around in the water and suddenly this absolute tank of a tuna jumped a good 3ft or 4ft out of the water about 150 metres in front of me.”

He added: “There were four tuna working the garfish to the surface and sometimes two or three would leap simultaneously. It was the most incredible sight I’ve witnessed here in the UK.”

Bluefin tuna are endangered and were absent from Cornish waters for nearly a century, only reappearing in the last decade