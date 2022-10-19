The family of a woman who died in a crash in Chitterne in Wiltshire, have paid tribute to their 'best and most loyal friend'.

Helen Bater died on Saturday 17 September. Her family have now released a heartfelt public statement in her memory.

It reads: “Helen, also known as ‘H’ or ‘Nanny Nutta’ by those close to her, was the model of love, generosity and kindness.

“Her individuality has left lasting fond memories with our family and everyone she met.

“We are privileged and honoured to have had her company for the time that we did.

“A best and most loyal friend has been stolen.”