The date for Helston's famous Flora Day is being moved next year because it clashes with the King's coronation.

The event sees hundreds take to the streets to dance in a procession through the town.

It usually takes place on May 8th unless the date falls on a Sunday or Monday, which is Market Day. In that case, it takes place on the previous Saturday.

But this year's date would have clashed with the new King's coronation which is scheduled for Saturday May 6th 2023, meaning Flora Day will now take place on Friday the 5th.

According to Visit Cornwall, Flora Day is a celebration of the passing of winter and the arrival of spring.

It is one of the oldest British customs still practised today and sees large dances through the streets and the performance of the Hal an Tow pageant.

The Midday Dance during Flora Day Credit: PA

The houses and shops of the town are also decorated with greenery and floral arrangements to symbolise renewal.

In January 1978 a vocal version of the Flora Dance tune by DJ Terry Wogan reached number 21 on the UK singles chart.

A spokesperson for the Helston Flora Day Association said: "We have changed the date so as to not clash with the coronation of King Charles which takes place on Saturday 6th.

"We had a careful consultation with all our relevant safety partners when the only plausible date for this year emerged as Friday 5th May.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Helston for Flora Day and what will be a wonderful weekend."