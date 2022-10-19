Play Brightcove video

There are fears a winter cost of living crisis could lead to further isolation of people with disabilities in the West Country.

Somerset Care, which runs homes and services across the region, says it is already hard for its clients to socialise after the pandemic. It is now concerned the financial pressures on them will cause more problems.

The company recently held a belated summer party in Bridgwater as part of its efforts to bring people together.

Trevor Tidball receives support from Somerset Care at his home in Westonzoyland. He says he's worried about the winter.

"Hospitals are full up," he said. "They're full up because the care companies can't take the patients on board to look after them in the community or in a home. Homes are full up.

"Everything's shaking and I don't know where it's going to go if I'm honest. "

The party was all about getting out and socialising but, as costs rise, Somerset Care says it fears that’s going to be harder for its clients.

Phil Marks from Taunton says he is unable to travel to visit family because of the cost of fuel

Andrea Bacon is head of specialist services at the company, She said: "We're doing what we can to support and help them to do things like today. But it's going to be a real struggle for them.

"A big thing they're struggling with is the cost of fuel. A lot of them have got their own vehicles and they like to go out and they like to visit family, but that has decreased because they can't afford the fuel in their vehicles."

The cost of fuel is proving a barrier for Phil Marks from Taunton, who is paralysed from the neck down. After over two years of isolation because of the Covid pandemic he’s craving contact with those he cares about.

He said: "I haven't seen my mum in a good four months now. When the weather allows, I'm able to go out around Taunton. But this time of year there's not a lot to do so there's not much socialising to be done. I can't afford to go to the pubs."