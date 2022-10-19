Play Brightcove video

Watch firefighters tackle large blaze at derelict Bristol hotel

The fire service will be investigating the cause of a blaze which broke out at the derelict Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol city centre last night (18 October).

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10pm. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

A large cordon was put in place and Temple Way was closed in both directions. The road has now reopened.

The fire has now been extinguished and no one has been hurt.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Control Room received a call at 10.58pm regarding an incident on Victoria Street in Bristol city centre and have taken a large volume of calls.

"On arrival, crews from Temple, Bedminster, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Patchway, Avonmouth, Bath and Weston-Super-Mare found a fire on the ground floor of a derelict building.

"There were fortunately no casualties. A number of people were safely evacuated from a neighbouring building."

A cordon restricting access to the building is still in place this morning.