Lewis Capaldi has confirmed he will be performing at Westpoint in Exeter next year.

The gig, which will take place on 2 February 2023, will be part of the Scottish artist's Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour.

Tickets for the concert will be available for the general public at 9am on Friday 28 October here.

Anyone who signs up for the venue's newsletter will also get access to the pre-sale tickets which are available a day earlier.

Lewis Capaldi is best known for ‘Hold Me While You Wait”, and ‘Before You Go’. He released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ in May 2019 – and has a second album in the pipeline.

His new song 'Forget Me' was released on 9 September with an accompanying music video.

The tickets for his performance in Exeter will cost £50.75 with additional booking and admin charges.