A Devon lighthouse which appeared on the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs episode is due to be back on TV.

The lighthouse-inspired super home in Croyde remained unfinished the first time it was on the Channel 4 show in 2019.

Edward Short, the brains behind the now-complete Chesil Cliff house, admitted the project had put him millions of pounds in debt and cost him a relationship.

But now, 11 years after the project began, Kevin McCloud has returned to the lighthouse for a new episode of the Channel 4 show due to air at 9pm on Wednesday 19 October.

In a sneak peek preview of the episode, the project was described as "one of the more heart-breaking design nightmares of recent years".

It saw Edward and his partner Hazel embark to build an Art Deco lighthouse on the North Devon coast in 2011.

But the ambitious project plunged the family into millions of pounds of debt and the process took a strain on Edward's personal life, resulting in his separation from Hazel.

The huge home is now up for sale for £10million.

Knight Frank, which is marketing the property, describes Chesil Cliff House as "one of the UK’s most spectacular coastal homes, with three acres of grounds including a private beach cove and foreshore with panoramic sea views over Saunton Sands and Croyde Beach".

The mansion has its own cantilevered bridge providing the driveway down to the garage, three acres of land an infinity pool.

Once Chesil Cliff House is sold, Edward Short plans to buy a ready-built house in North Devon with his fiancée Julia.