Moment drowning angler saved from 'incredibly rough' seas

Watch Ilfracombe RNLI's rescue mission

A rescue team has saved an angler from drowning after he was swept into “incredibly rough seas” off the North Devon coast.

The man had fallen into the water behind Capstone Hill near Ilfracombe. He was able to pull himself onto the rocks before signalling for help.

Ilfracombe RNLI was called to the rescue and sent both of its lifeboats, the ambulance service and the police.

The coastguard then arrived by helicopter and was able to winch the angler to safety.

Footage has now been released of the incident at around 9pm on Saturday 15 September.

The response saw 10 different emergency service resources called to the scene including Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Ambulance, Coastguard and, RNLI.

Initial lifeboats which had been launched by the RNLI couldn’t get close enough to rescue the angler because of the crashing waves.

The Mayor of Ilfracombe Daniel Turton , who witnessed the rescue, said: "I saw the lifeboat so close to the rocks searching with the huge waves pushing it towards the rocks.

"The crew's bravery, skill and dedication is amazing, thank you all."

A spokesperson for Brixham Coastguard added: “10 different resources were used and a helicopter was required because of the lifeboats being unable to make the rescue due to crashing waves.”