Police investigating a robbery have released pictures of a man and woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The victim was walking down St George’s Road near the junction with Lethaby Road and St Mary’s Road at around 2am and 3.20am on Saturday 10 September.

A struggle started after the man took the victim’s wallet and the woman hit him with a wine bottle. He tried to challenge them but was assaulted again in St George’s Road.

Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man and woman pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

In a previous appeal from September, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "The male suspect is described as white, with short hair and of average build.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday 10 September. The victim was left with injuries to his head and torso. Credit: Google Maps

"He was wearing a long-sleeved top, possibly a jacket, which had markings down each arm, shorts, dark coloured socks and light-coloured Adidas trainers.

"The female suspect who was carrying three wine bottles, is also described as white, of slim build and had her hair tied up in a high bun.

"She was wearing a light-coloured jacket, with a fur-trimmed hood, and dark trousers."

Call police with information on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/086457/22.