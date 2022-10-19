Plans to restrict traffic in Fowey during the peak summer months has been abandoned after residents complained it would 'imprison residents in their own homes'.

The final draft of the Fowey Town Masterplan was presented to residents on 18 October

It included the controversial idea of barring motor vehicles -except buses, emergency vehicles and blue badge holders - from several streets between 11am and 4pm every day for the whole of June, July and August.

Cllr Ruth Finlay says the Fowey Town Team, which led the consultation, has listened and responded to the concerns people raised about changing the traffic flow through the town.

She said: "We have taken on board that many people feel that we are not ready as a community for any change in our vehicular use of the town for limited hours in the summer months.

"We have listened to this view and changed the proposals for pedestrianisation as a result."

The team says it still has a vision for improving our public spaces, which includes supporting the Whitehouse tidal pool project, improving the boat storage and launch facilities at Caffa Mill and enhancing the Town Quay.

The masterplan will be a document that helps the team to apply for funding for these improvements in the future to ensure these gems in our crown continue to be enjoyable for us all and also for our children and grandchildren.

The revised plans largely focus on improving key areas of Fowey including improving the boat storage and launch facilities at Caffa Mill, supporting the Whitehouse tidal pool project, enhancing the Town Quay for visitors and generally improving signage to make the town easier for visitors to navigate.

The masterplan, which is being treated as a blueprint for Fowey's future, will be submitted to Cornwall Council at the end of October 2022 and each project within the plans will be considered for potential funding.

Fowey Harbour Commission says it is now ready to start applying for grants for two of the renovation projects at Caffa Mill and Whitehouse pool, which are anticipated to cost £500,000 and £300,000 respectively.

It follows £25,000 crowdfunded in February to bring the 1920s Whitehouse pool back from the brink of collapse.

Harbourmaster Paul Thomas says it was a "fantastic community effort" to raise the money for the pool with such "important" childhood memories for people in the town.

The Whitehouse tidal pool has been better days since it was first build in the 1920s. Credit: ITV News

However they are still waiting for Cornwall Council to officially devolve the site to harbour commission.

"The process of devolution is ongoing, but it is painstakingly slow and we are a little frustrated we want to get on with it. We're hopeful that by the end of this year that process will be complete because until we own the land, we can't go anywhere."

"Once that work is done and we own it then we can go ahead withdraw that money to help us with the project."