Organic farm business Riverford has announced job cuts amid rising costs.

There are 18 job losses being planned at the Buckfastleigh-based firm.

The company was set up in 1986 and now delivers 70,000 organic veg boxes every week across the UK.

It has 950 employees, who are each co-owners of the business.

In a statement, Riverford CEO Rob Haward said: "It is with much sadness that we are proposing to make 18 roles at Riverford redundant due to rising costs, which include ongoing inflation and the economic instability in the UK.

"As a purpose-led, employee-owned business, this decision has been a particularly difficult one to make, and one we have done everything we can to avoid. Unfortunately, it is now a necessary one, given the increasing financial pressures that we, like many businesses, are experiencing.

"We have turned over every stone to reduce our costs and remain profitable, without impacting our co-owners. Whilst we have made considerable progress, unfortunately, the savings we have achieved simply don’t go far enough to prevent us from also having to propose these redundancies.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but the decisions we take today will ensure that Riverford remains a sustainable business for many years to come.

"Supporting all co-owners affected throughout the consultation process is now our main priority."