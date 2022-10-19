Around 2,000 households in South Gloucestershire can now leave soft plastics out with their weekly recycling collections.

Bradley Stoke, Chipping Sodbury and Olveston are taking part in a trial scheme to recycle softs plastics.

It means people can leave out items such as plastic bags, confectionery wrappers, foil-lined packaging and plastic film on the kerbside.

The trial started on 17 October with selected households in parts of Bradley Stoke, Chipping Sodbury and Olveston taking part.

If the trial proves to be successful, the number of homes included will be expanded in 2023 before it is rolled out to all households in the district by 2025.

The scheme is a partnership between SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, and leading industry organisations WRAP, RECOUP and Ecosurety.

Households selected to take part were sent information on how to use the service along with collection bags to use ahead of the launch of the new trial.

Currently the most convenient way to recycle plastic bags and wrapping is at supermarket collection points.

This trial aims to challenge government and industry on how plastic bags and wrapping can be added to existing household recycling collection services.

Currently the most convenient way to recycle plastic bags is at supermarket collection point

South Gloucestershire Council's cabinet member with responsibility for waste services, Cllr Rachael Hunt, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of this trial.

"When we declared a climate emergency, we said we wanted to play our part and take meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact and protect the world around us."

She said the authority is ranked as the fifth of its kind when it comes to recycling in England - performing well above the national average.

"We have a comprehensive, great value recycling collection service already, which makes the materials we collect easily recyclable and better able to be used to make new products and avoid sending unnecessary waste to landfill," she added.

"This trial will help us understand how we can collect more with our current recycling service and what is needed to expand the service."