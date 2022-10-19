A Burger King restaurant in Bristol will serve only vegan food for a fortnight.

The fast food chain's Cribbs Causeway branch will be offering a fully plant-based menu from 26 October.

Katie Evans, from Burger King UK, said: "We’re incredibly proud of our meat-free menu; it delivers big taste with no compromises and reflects our ongoing commitment to serving a diverse and innovative range of products."

The launch marks Burger King UK's plans to become 50% meat-free by 2030 and reduce carbon emissions by 41% per restaurant by 2030.

As part of the vegan takeover, the chain will also be giving away 100 free vegan Royales to its customers at the site at The Mall.

It will be also turning 24 of its famous menu items completely meat-free, including the Bakon King - which will be making an appearance for the first time ever.

Also on the menu, will be the ‘Cheeeze & Bakon Whopper’ and a vegan version of the popular 'Chilli Cheeze Bites'.

Substitutions to items containing cheese will be made using Violife vegan cheese and La Vie plant-based bacon for their menu.