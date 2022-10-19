Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

A woman from Cornwall who skipped meals to make ends meet is encouraging others to step in and help people in their community through the cost of living crisis.

Clare Tyack, an artist and shop owner from Truro, says she tries to do whatever she can to help those around her who are struggling.

But Clare is no stranger to financial hardship, as she herself has had to make some difficult choices in order to get by in recent months.

When she first opened her shop two years ago she had no income, so skipped meals to prioritise food for her daughter and paying the bills.

"I would go without food, I'd only go for one meal a day and sometimes I'd only have about three meals a week", she said.

Clare says small acts of kindness in the community, such as the time a stranger gave her lunch whilst she was at a craft event, can make all the difference.

"She gave me the quiche and I burst into tears", she said.

"Because someone had shared that kindness by doing that, so in a respect that's why I go and do things the same because someone's done it to me and I know how it feels deep down to be in that position."

Clare has donated her time to a local organisation by crocheting pairs of gloves, because that's what she can afford to give at the moment.

The organisation, called Transformation Cornwall, has launched a campaign which encourages those who can afford it to donate their £400 energy rebate to help others struggling with soaring bills.

Elaine and Chris Hope, a couple from Truro, decided to donate their rebate as they have the means to do so.

"We're in the fortunate position where we don't really need it but we know there are people around us who need a lot more", Chris said.

Clare owns a shop in Truro Credit: ITV West Country

Elaine added: "There are people on the streets and there are hostels and places they go, but how are the people helping those people for instance managing to afford the increase in their energy bills?"

The money raised through the campaign by people like Elaine and Chris will go towards local charities trying to supporting people who are feeling the pinch the most.

The Samaritans is one of those charities which the campaign will help.

Sue Wilkins, director of Samaritans Cornwall, says demand for the charity's service has grown in recent months.

"We're absolutely feeling that poverty is a real theme within the cause at the moment", she told ITV News West Country.

"That goes hand-in-hand with loneliness - we're hearing stories of folk that are just not able to get in the car, go to places they would have gone previously. We're hearing about people concerned about even going into work.

"They haven't got the money to go and set off to work of the morning - and that's a really desperate state for individuals to be in.

"So what's happening is we've got volunteers picking up the phone. They never know what they're going to get on the end of that phone.

"Just as likely as taking a call from somebody who is lonely. They are just as likely to be taking a call from somebody who is desperate about their financial situation."

More information about the Donate the Rebate campaign can be found here.