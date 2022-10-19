A clean air zone will be launched in Bristol next month - and people who do not comply will face fines of up to £120.

The zone will cover a small portion of the city and aims to cut air pollution levels.

It means drivers of older, more polluting cars will be £9 a day from November 28. Heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches will be charged £100 to enter the zone.

The scheme will apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week - affecting an estimated 75,000 drivers a day.

Bristol City Council has now revealed people who fail to pay will be issued with a penalty charge notice of £120, which is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

The clean air zone covers a small area of central Bristol. Credit: Bristol Live

Vehicles will only be charged to enter the aone once in a 24-hour period.

The charges will not apply to petrol vehicles that meet Euro 4, 5 and 6 emission standards (those dating from roughly 2006 onwards) or to Euro 6 diesel vehicles (those roughly dating from the end of 2015 onwards).

You can use the government's registration checker to see if your vehicle will be impacted by Bristol's clean air zone.

Temporary exemptions set up for eligible businesses and individuals, to give them time to prepare for the zone, have been extended to the end of March 2023.

Exemptions will be in place for certain eligible groups such as residents in the zone, people working within the zone and earning less than £26,000 a year as well as Blue Badge holders.

Patients and visitors attending hospitals in the zone would also be covered by the exemptions.