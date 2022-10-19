Watch the dangerous near misses filmed on Devon and Cornwall roads

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video of near misses filmed on roads in Devon and Cornwall

Shocking footage of dangerous driving released by Devon and Cornwall Police shows drivers recklessly travelling on roads in the region.

Officers have been working in partnership with councils and emergency services in the region as part of Vision Zero South West road safety.

A video released by Vision Zero, shows examples of drivers dangerously overtaking, cutting across a cyclist, cars pulling out of a junction without looking and drivers jumping a clear red light.

With dashcam footage sent in by members of the public, more than 5,000 drivers saw action taken against them as a result of their driving.

Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall and chairman of Vision Zero South West’s enforcement group said: "I’m really pleased that the public have come on board with this campaign and continue to submit videos in record numbers.

"Thanks to their efforts, we have been able to take action against these drivers which should deter such behaviour in the future.

“At the same time, taking action against more than 5,000 motorists shows that there is still much work to be done.

"More people are using dashcams and helmet cameras than ever before and as the profile of Op Snap continues to increase, it’s increasingly likely that poor drivers will be caught on camera.

"But it’s not getting caught that drivers should be worried about, many of the instances we see could have easily escalated into collisions causing serious and potentially even fatal injuries."

In 2021, 47 people were killed and 647 people were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s Roads, according to the Department for Transport.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and chairman of Vision Zero South West said: "When dealing with figures like these it’s important to remember that every single one represents a person who has suffered dramatically as a result of a collision on our roads.

"Whether it’s someone who dies, sustains a brain injury, loses a limb or suffers from the harrowing mental effects of a road traffic collision, the effect this incident has on them – as well as their friends and family - cannot be underestimated.

"The whole purpose of Vision Zero South West is to cut road traffic deaths to zero.

"All our partners will admit this is an extremely ambitious target but one which needs to be at the forefront of all of our minds."