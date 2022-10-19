A 38-year-old man from Swindon raped a woman after holding a knife to her neck and demanding sex.

Sam Knight, who was in a relationship with his victim at the time, has been found guilty of rape, sexual assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars plus another four years on extended licence, following a trial at Swindon Crown Court.

The court heard how on another occasion Knight had sexually assaulted the victim while she was sleeping.

Knight also attempted to control the victim’s life, threatening that he would throw acid in her face, not allowing her to see her friends and family, taking her phone from her so she was unable to contact anyone. He also forced her to wear clothes he had bought for her.

Knight’s behaviour came to light after the victim bravely approached a police officer about it in public, and he was arrested shortly after.

Knight pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, but denied the rape and sexual assault.

Detective Constable Corrina Wiltshire said: “This was a traumatic time for the victim, and this conviction and sentence shows we will not take lightly any incidents of domestic violence and abuse.

“Knight was a serial offender, making the victim’s life miserable for his own gratification and subjecting her to his cruel behaviour.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend her for her bravery in reporting the incidents to the police initially, and for her openness in discussing what must have been an incredibly difficult experience for her.

“Knight has now been jailed for 13 years, and I hope this sends a powerful message to victims of rape or sexual assault that we will do all we can to support them and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts.”